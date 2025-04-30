CSK vs PBKS: Yuzvendra Chahal grabs second IPL hat-trick; joins Yuvraj Singh, Amit Mishra in elite list - Check details

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj (R) is clean bowled by Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal became the third bowler to take multiple hat-tricks in IPL. Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad were the victims in Chahal's hat-trick. Chahal finished with figures of 4/32 in his three overs. 

Bowlers with Multiple hat-tricks in IPL

Amit Mishra - 3 (2008, 2011, 2013)

Yuvraj Singh - 2 (2009, 2009)

Yuzvendra Chahal - 2(2022, 2025)

Chahal's previous IPL hat-trick came while representing Rajasthan Royals. It came against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hat-tricks for Punjab Kings in IPL

Yuvraj Singh vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2009)

Yuvraj Singh vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2009)

Amit Mishra vs Deccan Chargers (2011)

Sam Curran vs Delhi Capitals (2019)

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Chennai Super Kings (2025)

Complete List of IPL Hat-Tricks

Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) vs PBKS (2008)

Amit Mishra (DC) vs Deccan Chargers (2008)

Makhaya Ntini (CSK) vs KKR (2008)

Yuvraj Singh (PBKS) vs RCB (2009)

Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers) vs MI (2009)

Yuvraj Singh (PBKS) vs Deccan Chargers (2009)

Praveen Kumar (RCB) vs RR (2010)

Amit Mishra (DC) vs PBKS (2011)

Ajit Chandila (RR) vs Pune Warriors (2012)

Sunil Narine (KKR) vs PBKS (2013)

Amit Mishra (SRH) vs Pune Warriors (2013)

Pravin Tambe (RR) vs KKR (2014)

Shane Watson (RR) vs SRH (2014)

Axar Patel (PBKS) vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Andrew Tye (Gujarat Lions) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (2017)

Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI (2017)

Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiant) vs SRH (2017)

Sam Curran (PBKS) vs DC (2019)

Shreyas Gopal (RR) vs RCB (2019)

Harshal Patel (RCB) vs MI (2021)

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) vs KKR (2022)

Rashid Khan (GT) vs KKR (2023)

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) vs CSK (2025)

