Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  CSK vs RCB: Faf Du Plessis's controversial dismissal ire fans, netizens say 'wrong decision by third umpire

CSK vs RCB: Faf Du Plessis's controversial dismissal ire fans, netizens say 'wrong decision by third umpire

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  • On the final ball of the 13th over by CSK's Mitchell Santner, Plessis was given run out at the non-striker's end in a controversial manner.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis (L) runs to reach the crease during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

With Royal Challengers Bangalore facing defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 match on Saturday, its skipper, Faf du Plessis, had to face an unfortunate dismissal.

On the final ball of the 13th over by CSK's Mitchell Santner, Plessis was given a run out at the non-striker's end in a controversial manner. Following this, an appeal for a run out at the bowler's end was done.

ALSO READ: RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2024

Though umpire Michael Gough took his time and meticulously reviewed the footage to determine whether du Plessis's bat was in the air, he was eventually given out, and Plessis was not at all happy as he kept saying something on the way back.

This surprised Patidar, the entire RCB camp, and Virat Kohli, who was stunned by the decision.

Here's the video:

Following this, netizens took to X and shared their anger:

One netizens commented, “Wrong decision by third umpire..I'm csk fan but #fafduplessis here not out..fu*k off #thirdumpire"

Some wrote, "RCB fans will say notout and CSK fans will say out (sic)

Another wrote, “Hey peeps, I don't know few people's are telling it's not run out. But if you see clearly bat is in the air for little second. Watch this video. So it's clear run out. Santner pays that every chance he gets❤️🔥 Underrated"

CSK vs RCB:

Earlier, batting first posted a total of 218 runs after losing 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, CSK could only score 191/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 27 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 clash of the titans: Will RCB's '18 May' magic continue or will CSK crash the party?

With this, CSK is out of IPL playoffs and RCB have qualified as the fourth team for the playoffs.

