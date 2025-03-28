CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s side has upper hand in one-sided rivalry

Check out the head-to-head record as Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk stadium) in a high-voltage clash on Friday. 

Agencies
Published28 Mar 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings batter MS Dhoni during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI03_23_2025_000440A)
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings batter MS Dhoni during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI03_23_2025_000440A)(PTI)

The Indian Premier League is expected to witness a fiery clash as Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday. With both teams entering today’s match high on confidence from a win in their previous respective matches, expect both teams to go for the kill.

Also Read: CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli poster create social media buzz ahead of epic showdown: ‘True legend’

However, when it comes to key stats, the CSK are far ahead of their illustrious guests, and they have a strong record at Chepauk having never lost to RCB since the 2008 defeat.

Let us take a look at the head-to-head record and other key stats:

CSK vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 33 - CSK: 21 wins, RCB: 11 wins, No Result: 1

The last time the two teams played was at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18, 2024. RCB came out on top by 27 runs

CSK vs RCB: Chepauk Record

Matches Played: 9 - CSK: 8 wins, RCB: 1

CSK won the previous encounter at Chepauk in 2024 by 6 wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Is Virat Kohli ready to take on CSK spinners Ashwin & Jadeja? RCB coach explains strategy

CSK vs RCB: Most runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 32, Runs: 1,053, Average: 37.60, Strike Rake: 126.25, Highest Score: 90*

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 32, Runs: 765, Average: 29.58, Strike Rake: 146.83, Highest Score: 84*

Also Read: CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad and Chennai Super Kings’ audacious gamble that paid off

Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 26, Runs: 616, Average: 37.50, Strike Rake: 129.41, Highest Score: 73*

CSK vs RCB: Most wickets

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 22, Wickets:18, Economy: 7.23, Average: 25.33, Best Figures: 3/13

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 18, Wickets:17, Economy: 7.96, Average: 24.29, Best Figures: 3/24

Albie Morkel (CSK) - Innings: 13, Wickets:15, Economy: 8.09, Average: 22.66, Best Figures: 4/32

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s side has upper hand in one-sided rivalry
MoreLess
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.