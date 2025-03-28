CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s side has upper hand in one-sided rivalry

The Indian Premier League is expected to witness a fiery clash as Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday. With both teams entering today’s match high on confidence from a win in their previous respective matches, expect both teams to go for the kill.

However, when it comes to key stats, the CSK are far ahead of their illustrious guests, and they have a strong record at Chepauk having never lost to RCB since the 2008 defeat.

Let us take a look at the head-to-head record and other key stats:

CSK vs RCB: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 33 - CSK: 21 wins, RCB: 11 wins, No Result: 1

The last time the two teams played was at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18, 2024. RCB came out on top by 27 runs

CSK vs RCB: Chepauk Record Matches Played: 9 - CSK: 8 wins, RCB: 1

CSK won the previous encounter at Chepauk in 2024 by 6 wickets.

CSK vs RCB: Most runs Virat Kohli (RCB) - Matches: 32, Runs: 1,053, Average: 37.60, Strike Rake: 126.25, Highest Score: 90*

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 32, Runs: 765, Average: 29.58, Strike Rake: 146.83, Highest Score: 84*

Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 26, Runs: 616, Average: 37.50, Strike Rake: 129.41, Highest Score: 73*

CSK vs RCB: Most wickets Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 22, Wickets:18, Economy: 7.23, Average: 25.33, Best Figures: 3/13

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 18, Wickets:17, Economy: 7.96, Average: 24.29, Best Figures: 3/24