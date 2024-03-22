‘Good luck my biscuit’: AB de Villiers's wish for Virat Kohli ahead of CSK vs RCB clash is breaking internet
CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli is all set to enter the cricket ground after three months as rebranded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the inaugural match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Ahead of the clash of giants, star RCB batter AB de Villiers posted an Instagram post wishing Virat Kohli well and addressed him as his “biscuit."