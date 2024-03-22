CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli is all set to enter the cricket ground after three months as rebranded Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the inaugural match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Ahead of the clash of giants, star RCB batter AB de Villiers posted an Instagram post wishing Virat Kohli well and addressed him as his “biscuit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the historic win of RCB's women's in WPL 2024 this year, the fans of Royal Challengers of Bengaluru are more optimistic about their chances in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis is leading the franchise and Virat Kohli is expected to emerge as the highest run scorer for the team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are close friends and the videos of their banter often emerge on social media platforms, especially during the IPL.

AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy Ahead of the first match of IPL 2024, AB de Villiers appeared as an expert on JioCinema and expressed shock over MS Dhoni's decision to step down from captaincy and announce young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new skipper.

“I will be honest. I feel MS Dhoni stepping down as captain is a huge mistake," AB de Villiers while speaking at a program on Jio Cinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks by the South African veteran player come as it is widely speculated that MS Dhoni will announce retirement after this season of IPL 2024. Last year, he delivered some strong performances and refused to come under age-related pressures. Before lifting the IPL 2023 trophy, MS Dhoni promised his fans that he will work on his fitness and come back to play another season of IPL.

The decision to leave captaincy was not an easy one and the whole squad of CSK was too emotional about the same.

"There were a lot of emotions. A whole lot of tears. There wasn't a dry eye in the dressing room. Everyone was moved. Last time (when CSK changed the captain) we weren't as prepared for MS to move and for a change in leadership," CSK coach Stephen Fleming said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

