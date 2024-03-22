CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: CSK and RCB have played 31 matches so far with each other, where CSK won 20 and RCB won 10. One match ended with no result.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to begin their IPL 2024 season on March 22 when they take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A day ahead of the tournament to begin, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the skipper baton of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also Read: List of Purple Cap winners yearwise 2008-2023 The announcement was made official by the CSK via their social media handle. It wrote, "OFFICIAL STATEMENT: MS Dhoni hands over captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Gaikwad, who made his debut with CSK in 2020, went on to represent the five-time IPL champions in 52 games. He will now lead the Super Kings that have won the IPL trophy 5 times -- 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 -- under Dhoni's leadership.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Head to Head CSK and RCB have played 31 matches so far with each other, where CSK won 20 and RCB won 10. One match ended with no result. Apart from this, CSK won 46 IPL matches played at MA Chidambaram and lost 18 matches.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Pitch Report The MA Chidambaram stadium is known for providing an extra edge to spinners. But, chasing has been difficult at Chepauk, with the pitch tending to slow down during the second half.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Weather Conditions It is expected to be a clear sky with no chance of rain. So, the tweather is unlikely to influence the proceedings of the match.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Venue, time, and date The CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai at 8 pm (IST) on 22 March.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Broadcast details The CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Live streaming details The CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and its website.

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Players to watch out for CSK: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra

Also Read: List of Orange Cap winners yearwise 2008-2023 RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson

CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: Squads CSK: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

RCB: Faf Du Plessis (captain) Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

