CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Who’ll win Bengaluru vs Chennai match? Let's find out what the predictions say

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: The night before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22, CSK announced that MS Dhoni would be stepping down as captain.

Also Read: CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 1: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the team in the 17th edition of the T20 tournament. Let’s take a look at the CSK vs RCB match and various aspects surrounding it.

CSK vs RCB head-to-head records Chennai and Bengaluru have played 31 IPL matches so far. Chennai has won 20 of those, and Bengaluru has won 10. One match did not produce any results.

Also Read: Check Rohit Sharma’s Instagram story as MS Dhoni steps down; Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK captain now CSK’s highest total against RCB so far is 226, and RCB’s highest score against CSK is 218. In the last five encounters between the two, Chennai won four of those.

CSK vs RCB fantasy team MS Dhoni (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell (C), Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Cameron Green

CSK vs RCB pitch report Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is known for favouring spin bowlers. However, RCB earlier shared on social media that, "We can see a lot of Green on it, should be an exciting contest tomorrow." In that case, it will also help pacers, at least during the start of the game.

Also Read: Meet CSK's new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad — elegant, composed and consistent power-hitter CSK vs RCB weather Excessive heat is predicted for Chennai on March 22. While the highest temperature will soar to 31 degrees, it will feel like 40. The lowest temperature will be 27 degrees, so there won’t be any respite for players in the evening. There is no chance of rain.

CSK vs RCB prediction According to Google’s win probability, Chennai has a 55% chance of beating RCB at home in the opening match and starting the tournament on a high note.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: Chennai will win, as per Google's win probablity

As per CricTracker, whoever gets the chance to chase will win the match. MyKhel predicts that CSK, thanks to its spinners, will be able to beat Bengaluru. We believe RCB are on a high after the WPL 2024 win. They will start with a win.

