IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: RCB breached CSK’s fortress after 8 failed attempts

A lot can happen over a span of 17 years. The first version of Android OS, the iPad and the world of Instagram, all witnessed the day of light after RCB's previous win against CSK in Chennai. Not anymore.

The fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru waited. Four captains tried and perished. Virat Kohli's captaincy reign had come and gone. And yet, the fans stayed loyal. Rajat Patidar, standing in just his 2nd match as RCB captain inspired his troops to a memorable win in Chennai. RCB condemned CSK to their heaviest home defeat, the men in red romping home by 50 runs.

The fortress has been breached, the wall has been broken. Virat Kohli is a relieved man. Rajat Patidar is a happy captain.

Here's a breakdown of all 10 meetings between CSK and RCB at Chepauk

2008, Anil Kumble’s heroics in a low-scoring thriller RCB could only manage a below par 126/8, thanks to captain Rahul Dravid’s 47 off 39 balls. Anil Kumble, another Bengaluru boy, took 3/15 in his 4 overs and grounded the CSK juggernaut from 60/0 in 9 overs to 112/8.

2010, Chennai boy Murali Vijay delivers for CSK CSK were on a four-game losing streak, three of those being away games. Pressure was mounting on the eventual champions and the local lad took matters into his own hands. Chasing 162, Murali Vijay smoked 78 off 39, comprising 4 fours and 6 sixes. He went on to score 127 off 56 against the Rajasthan Royals in the following game.

2011, Mr. Cricket triumphs Mr. 360 Michael Hussey’s unbeaten 83 powered CSK to a match winning 183/5. RCB fell short by 21 runs, as AB de Villiers 65 off 44 proved to be inadequate.

2011 Final, Murali Vijay’s magic and MS Dhoni’s masterstroke The two sides met once again in the final, the only meeting between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the final of the Indian Premier League. The tormentors of the previous two wins in Chennai, Murali Vijay and Michael Hussey, combined to demolish RCB in a one-sided affair. The duo added 159 for the first wicket in 15 overs and powered CSK to a massive total of 205/5. RCB could only manage 147/8, the highlight being the wicket of Chris Gayle in the very first over of the chase. Dhoni’s decision to start with Ravichandran Ashwin paid instant rewards. CSK became the first team to achieve the IPL double.

2012, Albie Morkel smashes Virat Kohli in the penultimate over The introduction of impact player rule practically eliminated the concept of part-timers bowling a over or two. Daniel Vettori and his deputy Virat Kohli weren't afforded this luxury in 2012. Raju Bhatkal, RCB’s 5th bowler had already conceded 35 runs in his two overs. Vettori summoned his deputy to bowl one over and Kohli did an admirable job by just conceding 8 runs. Vettori rolled the dice once more by making Kohli to bowl the 19th over, with CSK needing 43 from 12 balls. Albie Morkel, the big-hitting South African all-rounder scored an incredible 28 runs off the over. 4, 6, 4, 6, 2, 6 was the ball-by-ball summary of the penultimate over.

2013, Ravindra Jadeja takes CSK home CSK hosted RCB after one year and one day at the fortress. RCB scored 165/6, thanks to AB de Villiers’ 32-ball 64. Dhoni, Raina and Badrinath, all got into the thirties and got out. The onus was on Jadeja to keep the proud record in check and he delivered it in the most dramatic fashion. Needing 2 from the final ball, Jadeja played the upper cut straight to the third man fielder, only for the umpires to intervene. RP Singh, the former India and RCB pacer overstepped. Jadeja and Chris Morris ran a single so that they could force a super over in the event of a tie and the single turned out to be the winning run. CSK won by 4 wickets with a ball and a few inches to spare.

2015: Battle of the left-arm pacers Mitchell Starc’s 3/24 in his four overs kept CSK to a below par 148/9. Suresh Raina top scored for CSK with 52 off 46. CSK had their own left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra and Nehra in combination with Ishwar Pandey and Dwayne Bravo delivered a 24-run victory.

2019 & 2024: One-sided season openers Defending champions CSK hosted RCB in the season opener in 2019 and 2024. RCB were bowled out for 70 in 2019 and the result was a foregone conclusion, just at the halfway stage. RCB did have a better outing with the bat in 2024, but the 173 wasn’t going to be enough in a belter of a Chennai pitch.

2025: Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood deliver RCB scored 196/7, thanks to a brisk fifty by captain Rajat Patidar (51 off 32), and handy contributions from Phil Salt (32 off 16) & Tim David (22* off 8). Josh Hazlewood's twin strikes in the 2nd over, including the key wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad for a 4-ball duck, kept CSK at bay for the entirety of the run chase. RCB thrashed CSK by 50 runs, and registered their biggest win against the men in yellow.