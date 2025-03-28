CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli poster create social media buzz ahead of epic showdown: ‘True legend’

CSK faces RCB in IPL 2025 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. RCB aims to overcome a 17-year losing streak against CSK at Chepauk, with Virat Kohli being the only current player from their 2008 win. Fans are excited for this clash of cricket legends.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated28 Mar 2025, 10:08 AM IST
CSK vs RCB: IPL 2025 Match Preview as Dhoni and Kohli Face Off Again
CSK vs RCB: IPL 2025 Match Preview as Dhoni and Kohli Face Off Again(AFP)

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) readies to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, netizens go wild calling it a ‘battle of greats’ - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the match, Starsports released a poster - King vs Thala social buzz - that show Kohli is leading in 26 states while Dhoni is leading in 5 states.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to it:

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: All you need to know

CSK will play its second match of the IPL 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium today. RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2025: Is Virat Kohli ready to take on CSK spinners Ashwin & Jadeja?

Now RCB hopes of exorcising a 17-year jinx hinge on their experienced batting unit finding its range when they face familiar foes CSK in their IPL match.

The RCB have beaten the Super Kings only once at Chepauk — in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. In the current RCB squad, only star batter Virat Kohli was part of that moment and now he will like to breach the CSK's fortress for a second time.

You can watch the match on JioHotstar

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, the unlikely purple cap leader

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025 full squads

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad.

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli poster create social media buzz ahead of epic showdown: ‘True legend’
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 10:06 AM IST
