CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli poster create social media buzz ahead of epic showdown: ‘True legend’

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) readies to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, netizens go wild calling it a ‘battle of greats’ - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Ahead of the match, Starsports released a poster - King vs Thala social buzz - that show Kohli is leading in 26 states while Dhoni is leading in 5 states.

Here's how the netizens have reacted to it:

Advertisement

Advertisement

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: All you need to know CSK will play its second match of the IPL 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium today. RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Now RCB hopes of exorcising a 17-year jinx hinge on their experienced batting unit finding its range when they face familiar foes CSK in their IPL match.

The RCB have beaten the Super Kings only once at Chepauk — in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. In the current RCB squad, only star batter Virat Kohli was part of that moment and now he will like to breach the CSK's fortress for a second time.

You can watch the match on JioHotstar

Check CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025 full squads here CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad.

Advertisement