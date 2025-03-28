CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Social media battle! Top 5 memes ahead of high voltage match

The Indian Premier League has always been treated to entertaining matches whenever Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru play each other. While the head to head may be one-sided - CSK’s 21 wins to RCB’s 11 - the two teams have always been competitive. This competitive edge has permeated off the field as well, as fans of both teams are very active on social media with memes galore.

As CSK prepares to host RCB at the M Chidambaram stadium on Friday, we take a look at some of the best memes on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the match.

Dhoni’s farewell? This brave user on X shared a video taking a dig at MS Dhoni’s potential retirement. While he may be 43-years-old, Dhoni still has a lot of cricket left in him if reports are to be believed. Watch the meme here:

Talisman vs Talisman

While the duo have long relinquished captaincy of their respective franchise a couple of seasons ago, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli continue to be the faces of their franchise. A user on X shared an AI-generated video of the two legends of the game squaring off with each other. This is in good fun. Watch here:

One-sided rivalry

While CSK and RCB might be two of the most popular franchises in the league, the former is streets ahead when it comes to trophies. CSK has 5 IPL titles while RCB has none. And the gap is bigger when it comes to head-to-head record as CSK has 21 wins in 33 games while RCB has only 11; one was a no-result finish. RCB’s record at M Chidambaram stadium, venue for Friday’s game, is even more abysmal as they have won only 1 match in 9 games. A CSK fan on X wanted to reiterate the point. See here:

Haunted past

While CSK fans remind their RCB counterparts of the gulf in class in this rivalry, the latter are not short of ammunition when it comes to meme material. CSK were banned for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 for the franchise’s involvement in a betting scandal and one user took a creative approach to reminding everybody about their murky past.

More than a game!

Memes and jokes aside, CSK vs RCB has always been a box-office encounter. And why not, with either team brimming with star power over the years. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the game to commence and one user captured the excitement through this video. Watch: