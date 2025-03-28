RCB vs CSK highlights, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Friday. Chasing a target of 197, CSK ended up at 146 for 8 in 20 overs, their first defeat to RCB at Chepauk since 2008.
Opener Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with 41 while the next best batter was former captain MS Dhoni who remained not out on 30 off 16 balls. Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were the main wicket takers for RCB.
Earlier, RCB posted 196 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Chepauk. Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.
For CSK, Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Matheesha Pathirana (2/36), veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/28) chipped in with wickets.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB win by 50 runs
Two sixes and a four in the final over from MS Dhoni, but that was too late. CSK manage 146/8 in 20 overs. RCB win by 50 runs.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: New milestone for Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja becomes the first player in IPL to complete the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: MS Dhoni walks out in the middle
OUTTTT!!! Lian Livingstone gets his second wicket in the game as Ravi Ashwin hits straight to Phil Salt. MS Dhoni walks out into the middle amid huge cheers. CSK 101/7 (16)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Things get tougher for CSK
Things are getting tougher for CSK as Rachin Ravindra is cleaned up by Yash Dayal. Shivam Dube, the Impact Player, is in the middle with Ravindra Jadeja. OUTTT!!!! Another wicket for Dayal in the over as Dube chops onto his stumps. CSK 80/6 (12.5)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK are in deep trouble
CSK are in deep trouble in the chase as Sam Curran becomes the latest batter to be dismissed. Liam Livingstone takes the wicket. CSK 52/4 (8.5)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his first wickek
Another wicket goes down for CSK. Deepak Hooda is caught by Jitesh Sharma to give Bhuvneshwar Kumar's his first wicket in IPL 2025. CSK 26/3 (5)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Hazlewood strikes twice
What a start by RCB!!! Josh Hazlewood strikes twice in his first over with the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. RCB 8/2 (2)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB finish at 196/7 in 20 overs
Three huge sixes in the final over from Tim David as RCB finish their innings at RCB 196/7 in 20 overs.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Patidar departs
OUTTTT!!! After a fine innings, Rajat Patidar departs after trying to go over the top, caught by Sam Curran off Matheesha Pathirana. RCB 176/6 (18.1)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Fifty for Rajat Patidar
Fifty for Rajat Patidar, his first in this edition as first as RCB captain. Meanwhile Jitesh Sharma is latest RCB batter to be dismissed. RCB 172/5 (17.4)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Noor strikes again
OUTTT!!! Wicket no.7 for Noor Ahmad in IPL 2025 as he castles Liam Livingstone for just 10. RCB 145/4 (15.3)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Patidar goes bonkers against Jadeja
After the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar has taken over the mantles with a 6, 4 and 4 against Ravindra Jadeja. No wonder, RCB are looking for a 200-plus total here. RCB 134/3 (14)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Virat Kohli departs for 31
DROPPED!!! Deepak Hooda drops a sitter off Ravindra Jadeja delivery. Rajat Patidar survives. OUTTT!!! There is no stopping Noor Ahmad as the Afghanistan spinner gets the better of Virat Kohli for just 31. CSK on top. RCB 117/3 (12.2)
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: MSD Magic stuns Phil Salt
So far Phil Salt has been the aggressor while Virat Kohli played the second fiddle. After a free-flowing first three overs, Sam Curran put the brakes on with just five runs in his first, Noor Ahmad in attack for the first time in this match. MSD appeals for a stumping. Umpires goes for a review. It's MSD magic again. RCB 45/1 (5)
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: The match starts
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are at the crease. Khaleel Ahmed will open the attack. Salt starts with two fours in the first over. RCB 9/0 (1)
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: CSK opt to bowl
Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in the middle for the toss. Gaikwad wins the toss and CSK opt to bowl first. Matheesha Pathirana comes in for Nathan Ellis for CSK. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in place for Rasikh Salam Dar.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Pitch report
The pitch looks really good in Chennai. It is different from the last match. The pitch doesn't has a lot of grass and the ball tends to grip a little bit. Spinners will get some purchase from this wicket.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Crowd erupts as Virat Kohli enters Chepauk
Don't think Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling in Chennai. That means, Rasikh Dar will be continuing. Meanwhile, the whole crowd erupts as Virat Kohli walks out to bat and take throwdowns.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Virat Kohli vs Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL
Do you know that Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Virat Kohli only once in IPL. Virat's batting average against Ashwin is 179.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Craze for Virat Kohli is massive in Chennai
As said earlier, the craze for Virat Kohli is massive in Chennai as hundreds of fans are seen in Virat Kohli's jerseys before the CSK vs RCB clash.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar play?
RCB had bought India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a huge sum but they missed him against KKR due to an unspecified injury. According to Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar has bowled for two days and looked in good shape.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Virat Kohli on verge massive T20 record
Virat Kohli is just 55 runs shy of becoming the first Indian batter to reach 13000 runs in T20s. He currently has 12945 runs in 400 T20s.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Top wicket-taker in CSK vs RCB clashes.
Ravindra Jadeja is the highest wicket-taker in CSK vs RCB clashes with 22 scalps. Former CSK star and now KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo stands second with 18 wickets in the list.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Top run-getter in CSK vs RCB games
Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in CSK vs RCH matches with 1053 runs to his name. MS Dhoni comes second 765 runs.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: CSK to miss Matheesha Pathirana vs RCB
CSK will be missing Matheesha Pathirana once again. After missing out against Mumbai Indians, the Sri Lanka pacer is yet to recover from an injury and will not be a part of the playing XI against RCB.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: How many games RCB have won in Chennai?
For the record, RCB's only victory in Chennai against CSK came in the inaugural season in 2008. Since then, RCB have never been able to beat CSK at their own den. Will RCB turn the tables this time?
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats in IPL
A total of 33 matches were played between the two teams. Out of the 33, CSK enjoy a 21-11 head-to-head record while one game ended in no result. The last match between CSK and RCB was won by the latter in the previous edition. It was also the same match which helped RCB enter the playoffs.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: Massive craze for Dhoni, Virat in Chennai
It might be a rivalry between CSK and RCB but its a battle between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The craze for both the players is massive outside the stadium.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: How RCB fared in last match?
Playing in an opening match of IPL for the first time against KKR after 2008, RCB got off to a winning start with a seven-wicket win over the defending champions.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Score: How CSK fared in last match?
CSK, who are five-time champions, are coming into this game after their easy win over Mumbai Indians at home.
