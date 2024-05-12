MS Dhoni has been one of the major highlights of IPL 2024, as it is expected that this is going to be his last tournament in professional cricket. The 42-year-old former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, who led the franchise to five IPL championships, didn't show any signs of his age during the season, and death bowlers couldn't keep their nerves in check when Thala took the crease.

The loyal fans of CSK followed MS Dhoni through every venue, and all the stadiums across India appeared yellow, filled with Chennai's supporters. They just want one glimpse of MS Dhoni with the bat, and it will be cherry on top if he slams some massive sixes on the final balls to take the game home.

The Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals clash at the Chepauk Stadium today is going to be special for more than one reason. This is Chennai's last league game at their home stadium, and if CSK doesn't qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, today is likely the last time MS Dhoni will play in Chennai.

The buzz around the retirement of MS Dhoni never ends. Everyone was sure that MS Dhoni would retire after IPL 2023, but even after winning the trophy, the then CSK skipper chose to work on himself and again show up a year later. However, handing over the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024 does indicate that MS Dhoni is playing his last few games as a professional cricketer.

Will CSK make it to the Top 4

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. With just three spots left, the other teams will surely up their game and give everything they have to make it to the top four.

If Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings today, the Sanju Samson-led team will become the second team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, and the road will become more challenging for the Chennai Super Kings, which is currently placed at number 4 with 12 points.

Losing today's game would mean that CSK will have to win their last league game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and then it will depend on the performances of other teams to have any chance in the playoffs.

