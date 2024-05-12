MS Dhoni at Chepauk for the last time? CSK vs RR IPL 2024 may be the final chance for Chennai fans
CSK vs RR IPL 2024: The Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals clash at the Chepauk Stadium today is going to be special for more than one reason
MS Dhoni has been one of the major highlights of IPL 2024, as it is expected that this is going to be his last tournament in professional cricket. The 42-year-old former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, who led the franchise to five IPL championships, didn't show any signs of his age during the season, and death bowlers couldn't keep their nerves in check when Thala took the crease.