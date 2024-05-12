CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja unceremonious dismissal for obstructing the field | Watch
CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets to keep their IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive
CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' 142-run chase against Rajasthan Royals came under cloud after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by the third umpire for obstructing the field. The incident occurred on the last ball of the 16th over when Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on the crease.