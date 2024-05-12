CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' 142-run chase against Rajasthan Royals came under cloud after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by the third umpire for obstructing the field. The incident occurred on the last ball of the 16th over when Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on the crease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravindra Jadeja, who slammed the shot, wanted a second run and even ran for it when the ball came in wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's hand. The all-rounder turned back to reach the bowler's end as Sanju Samson made a powerful throw, but Ravindra Jadeja changed his line to come between the ball and the wicket.

Here's the video of the incident {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan Royals players objected to the incident, so the on-field umpire decided to refer the matter to the third umpire. After probing all the cameras from different angles, the third umpire concluded that Ravindra Jadeja had changed his line and obstructed the field.

CSK beat Rajasthan by 5 wickets Ravindra Jadeja's wicket raised the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings fans as their low 142-run chase lingered in limbo as the all-rounder made his way back to the pavilion. Young Sameer Rizvi joined Shivam Dube on the crease, and CSK fans were relieved as soon as the duo slammed some beautiful boundaries to take their team to victory and keep the IPL 2024 playoffs hopes alive.

CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh delivered an impressive spell on Sunday to clinch three wickets and restrict RR's batters to a low score of 141 runs after 20 overs. While speaking about the difficult conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Simarjeet Singh said that he tried focusing on his game, but the ball was sticking to the pitch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was difficult to bowl in this heat. Was prepared for it though. The ball is sticking into the surface, so I tried to drag the length back. Not sure what the plan is, but hope our batters play well. Easy target if we bat sensibly," Simarjeet said.

