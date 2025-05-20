CSK vs RR IPL 2025: How have Chennai Super Kings fared at the Arun Jaitley stadium? Full head to head stats

The Chennai Super Kings will face the Rajasthan Royals in a battle between the basement boys as the bottom two sides in this year's Indian Premier League square in Match 62.
The two sides meet each other at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in New Delhi, at 7:30 pm.
Today's match was supposed to be CSK's home game. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2025, prior to this fixture being played in the original date, due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan.
Upon IPL 2025 resumption, BCCI announced revised fixtures across six venues and Chennai as excluded in the list.
CSK and RR have met each other 31 times and the rivalry is almost evenly matched. The five-time champions have won 16 of those games while the Rajasthan side have 15 wins to their name.
Ahead of today's match, let us take a look at some of the key stats in the CSK vs RR rivalry:
Total matches played: 31
CSK wins: 16
RR wins: 15
Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by 6 Runs (March 30, 2025)
Played: 12
Won: 8
Lost: 4
Played: 14
Won: 5
Lost: 8
Tied: 1
SR Watson (RR/CSK) - Innings: 19, Runs: 711, Average: 39.50, Strike Rate: 152.90, Highest Score: 106
SK Raina (CSK) - Innings: 24, Runs: 659, Average: 27.45, Strike Rate: 134.21, Highest Score: 98
MS Dhoni (CSK) - Innings: 26, Runs: 572, Average: 38.13, Strike Rate: 128.53, Highest Score: 75*
Ravindra Jadeja (RR/CSK) - Innings: 22, Wickets: 21, Economy Rate: 7.10, Average: 23.00, Best Figures: 4/11
R Ashwin (RR/CSK) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 8.16, Average: 23.94, Best Figures: 2/20
DJ Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 16, Economy Rate: 9.53, Average: 23.93, Highest Score: 3/26
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
