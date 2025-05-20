CSK vs RR IPL 2025: How have Chennai Super Kings fared at the Arun Jaitley stadium? Full head to head stats

The Chennai Super Kings will face the Rajasthan Royals in a battle between the basement boys as the bottom two sides in this year's Indian Premier League square in Match 62.

The two sides meet each other at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in New Delhi, at 7:30 pm.

Today's match was supposed to be CSK's home game. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2025, prior to this fixture being played in the original date, due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Upon IPL 2025 resumption, BCCI announced revised fixtures across six venues and Chennai as excluded in the list.

CSK and RR have met each other 31 times and the rivalry is almost evenly matched. The five-time champions have won 16 of those games while the Rajasthan side have 15 wins to their name.

Also Read | CSK vs RR today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team

Ahead of today's match, let us take a look at some of the key stats in the CSK vs RR rivalry:

CSK vs RR: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 31

CSK wins: 16

RR wins: 15

Last result: Rajasthan Royals won by 6 Runs (March 30, 2025)

CSK's record at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the IPL Played: 12

Won: 8

Lost: 4

RR's record at the Arun Jaitley stadium in the IPL Played: 14

Won: 5

Lost: 8

Tied: 1

CSK vs RR: Most Runs SR Watson (RR/CSK) - Innings: 19, Runs: 711, Average: 39.50, Strike Rate: 152.90, Highest Score: 106

SK Raina (CSK) - Innings: 24, Runs: 659, Average: 27.45, Strike Rate: 134.21, Highest Score: 98

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Innings: 26, Runs: 572, Average: 38.13, Strike Rate: 128.53, Highest Score: 75*

CSK vs RR: Most Wickets Ravindra Jadeja (RR/CSK) - Innings: 22, Wickets: 21, Economy Rate: 7.10, Average: 23.00, Best Figures: 4/11

R Ashwin (RR/CSK) - Innings: 15, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 8.16, Average: 23.94, Best Figures: 2/20