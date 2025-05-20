CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni nears massive T20 landmark; set to join Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav in elite list

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is just one hit shy of becoming the fourth Indian to reach the landmark of 350 T20 sixes. The five-time IPL-winning captain can reach the milestone on Tuesday when CSK take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

With 349 sixes to his name in 403 T20 matches, Dhoni is currently sitting in the 34th spot overall. Among the Indians, Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434) and Suryakumar Yadav (364) are ahead of Dhoni.

Chris Gayle holds the record for most sixes in T20s with 1056 maximums in 463 matches. In IPL, Gayle once again leads the chart with 357 runs in 242 matches. Rohit is second with 297 sixes, followed by Kohli and Dhoni on 290 and 263 sixes respectively.

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have opted to bat first in their final IPL 2025 game after Sanju Samson won the toss. While CSK are playing with an unchanged team, Rajasthan Royals went with a couple of changes. Notably, both CSK and Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

CSK vs RR playing XIs Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed