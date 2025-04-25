CSK vs SRH IPL match today: MA Chidambaram stadium pitch report, Chennai weather report and more

Two of the most successful international captains: MS Dhoni and Pat Cummins will be at the forefront when Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. Both teams are currently languishing in the bottom two positions of the IPL points table after failing to find a solid footing in this year's competition.

The two franchises are at opposite ends of the spectrum, with CSK being criticized for their old school approach that hasn't paid much dividends for them for at least a couple of seasons. Meanwhile, SRH's all-or-nothing approach may have won them many fans last time around, but their lack of success this season has also drawn criticism.

Chennai weather report: As per Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be within 28 and 37 degrees Celsius today. The weather prediction service states that there is a 1% chance of rain during the day and a 25% chance during the night.

MA Chidambaram stadium pitch report: The pitch at Chepauk has historically been known to be a spin-friendly track that gradually slows down as the game progresses, making strokeplay difficult. However, this season the pitch has been a bit of an enigma with strokeplay getting slightly easier in the second innings but without any significant dew effect.

Dew or no dew, the team winning the toss would ideally want to bowl first at the venue and set up a total in excess of 170 at that surface but that might still not be the winning total.

CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head stats In terms of head-to-head record, the two franchises have met on 22 occasions in the IPL, where CSK is ahead with 16 wins while SRH has won 6 clashes.

Meanwhile, CSK also have an impressive record at their home ground, winning 51 of the 75 matches played so far, losing 23 and drawing one.

When and where to watch the match? The CSK vs SRH match will begin at 7:30pm at the Chepauk with the toss scheduled for 7:00pm. The match will be aired live on Star Sports network, while the live stream can be watched on the JioHotstar app and website.