CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni teases Chepauk crowd during mid-innings break, choose to keep low profile for rest of the game

MS Dhoni teased the Chepauk crowd by appearing into the ground during the mid-innings break in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad an nd hosts Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Having not played a single game in IPL 2026 for CSK, this was Dhoni's first visit at the stadium in the ongoing season on a match-day. While he didn't make the playing XI, the five-time IPL-winning former CSK skipper entered the ground amid loud cheers for a team photoshoot.

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Also Read | Is MS Dhoni playing today in CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026?

For the unknown, a team group photoshoot is a normal routine for every franchise during their last game on home ground. Monday's clash is CSK's last in Chepauk in IPL 2026. Post this game, CSK will travel to Ahmedabad for their final league game against Gujarat Titans.

Following the photoshoot, Dhoni went inside the dressing room. Earlier, unlike other players with injuries in IPL 2026, Dhoni chose to keep low key and watched the first innings from the dressing room itself.

Why MS Dhoni is not playing in CSK vs SRH? Initially ruled out of IPL 2026 for two weeks due to calf strain, Dhoni has not attained match fitness to be available to play. Although, the 44-year-old is batting full tilt at nets, according to batting coach Michael Hussey, the former skipper is yet to be fit as far as his running intensity is concerned.

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With Dhoni travelling with the squad on a match-day, there was a bit of anticipation of Dhoni playing in front of the home crowd. But captain Ruturaj Gaikwad poured cold water to all those hopes during the coin toss.

Also Read | Pat Cummins achieves new heights during CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026

“He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game. Hopefully we win this one and you'll never know in the last game,” Gaikwad responded to Ravi Shastri when asked about Dhoni's whereabouts.

CSK reach 180/7 after batting first Batting first, Dewald Brevis top scored with 44 as CSK posted 180/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The South African Brevis struck four sixes and two fours to make 44 off 27 balls while CSK also had vital contributions coming from Sanju Samson (27), Kartik Sharma (32) and Shivam Dube (26).

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For Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 4-0-28-3 while Sakib Hussain (2/34) also chipped in with vital blows. For, CSK this is a must-win encounter as far as their IPL 2026 playoffs hopes are concerned. A win for Sunrisers Hyderabad will be enough to book a spot in the top four and also for second-placed Gujarat Titans.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in