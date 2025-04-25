CSK vs SRH: ‘Thala watches Thala’: Good Bad Ugly star Ajith Kumar in attendance for MS Dhoni’s 400th T20 match

Indian Premier League matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai always wore a celebratory look. MS Dhoni's entry is treated like the intro scenes of Tamil movies — whistles, songs, dance moves and whatnot.

Advertisement

‘Thala meets Thala’ Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar, fondly called as ‘Thala’ by millions, is in attendance for ‘Thala’ Dhoni's 400th T20 match. Sivakarthikeyan, another popular star, is also in attendance for Chennai Super Kings' crunch game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Advertisement

‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar, the Tamil Superstar, is fondly called ‘Thala’ by fans. The actor was recently seen in ‘Good Bad Ugly’, released on April 10. He was also seen in ‘Vidamuyarchi’, an action thriller, released in February. Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini, also a popular actor, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 24.

Racer Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar is also an avid racer and is known for doing risky car chases in his movies. He also owns a racing team called ‘Ajith Kumar Racing Team’. The team recently secured a podium finish in the Spa-Franchchamps circuit in Belgium.

Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan ‘SK’ in the house Sivakarthikeyan, another popular actor, is also present for the CSK-SRH match. Sivakarthikeyan recently delivered the blockbuster ‘Amaran’, a biopic based on Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Fans go crazy Fans are showing their love on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Even the commentators are in awe of Ajith Kumar. Former India and CSK cricketer Murali Vijay admired Ajith Kumar's racing achievements.

Adhik Ravichandran, the director of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ too showed his excitement.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's 400th T20 match MS Dhoni became the fourth Indian to feature in 400 T20 matches. Dhoni made 6 runs off 10 balls and got out to Harshal Patel.