India has witnessed many legendary players including the 'god of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and more, but without naming Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the list isn't complete.

Dhoni while retired from ICC tournaments in 2019, is a legend as his spectacular career of 90 tests (between 2005-2014), 350 ODI (between 2004-2019) and 98 T20I (between 2006-2019) says everything. Plus, his stats in the following genres including 4,876 runs in Tests, 10,773 runs in ODIs and 1,617 runs in T20Is at an average of almost 40 is beyond explainable.

Though this wicketkeeper-batter took retirement from ICC genres 2019 (from Test in 2014), he continued playing for Indian Premier league and at 41, this 16th edition is considered to be his last as Chennai Super Kings skipper. Till now, Dhoni played 243 matches in IPL and made 5,052 runs with an average of 39.47 and a strike rate of 135.92.

What strikes the most for his fans is the 'Captain Cool' attitude, with which he can deal with the toughest of toughest situations in most calm way. His captaincy skills makes him a legend he is, and now post this season when he will say 'goodbye' to batting in the pitch for teams, things may change for CSK forever.

With critics concerned who may MS Dhoni pass the baton of yellow squad, legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has handpicked MSD's ideal successor at Chennai Super Kings.

According to Akram, CSK already have a replacement for their talismanic batter and that is none other than veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane.

"CSK had tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 and saw that his own performances were getting affected. They had to change the captain. I think they won't get a better option than Rahane as he can become consistent and is a local player. We have seen that local players are more successful in franchise cricket," Akram told Sportskeeda.

In the latest series, Rahane has played 7 matches and scored 224 runs for CSK at an average of 44.80 and with a strike rate of 189.83. His highest in this season is 71. Looking at Rahane IPL career, he has played 165 matches and scored 4,298 runs with an average of 31.37, posing a strike rate of 123.01. His highest individual score in all seasons is an unbeaten 105.

Among other things, like millions of Dhoni's fans, Akram also wants CSK to lift the famous trophy under Dhoni's leadership this season. It is to be known that under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won IPL trophy four times.

"As for foreign players, they don't even remember players' names, so how can they lead. So, I think Rahane is an excellent choice to lead Chennai if Dhoni says he's had enough. CSK might have their own plans, but they are a franchise that plan by putting a lot of thought, epitomized by Stephen Fleming, who knows the team culture inside and out and the players also trust him fully," Akram added.

