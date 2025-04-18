From CSK’s Dewald Brevis to Gujarat Titans’ Dasun Shanaka, a look at squad changes in IPL 2025

The number of injury replacements in the Indian Premier League has reached double figures. Dewald Brevis is the latest addition to the list. Brevis, a former Mumbai Indians player, replaces Gurjapneet Singh in Chennai Super Kings. Here is the list of all the replacement signings.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings In: Ayush Mhatre | Out: Ruturaj Gaikwad (elbow injury)

In: Dewald Brevis | Out: Gurjapneet Singh (unspecified injury)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the most high-profile withdrawal from IPL 2025. MS Dhoni replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of CSK. Gurjapneet Singh was bought for ₹2.2 crore by CSK. The Tamil Nadu player didn't feature in any of the seven matches of CSK.

Delhi Capitals Out: Harry Brook - Brook has withdrawn from IPL 2025 due to national commitments. He was recently appointed as the ODI and T20 captain of the England cricket team.

Gujarat Titans In: Dasun Shanaka | Out: Glenn Phillips (groin injury)

Phillips didn't feature in any of the matches for GT this season. However, he did get injured while fielding as a substitute.

Advertisement

Dasun Shanaka, a former Sri Lankan captain, played 3 matches for GT in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders In: Chetan Sakariya | Out: Umran Malik (unspecified injury)

KKR signed Chetan Sakariya before the start of the season. Sakariya is yet to feature for the defending champions in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants In: Shardul Thakur | Out: Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan was retained by LSG for ₹4 crore. Mohsin Khan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear and was ruled out of the season ahead of IPL 2025. Shardul Thakur is the best-performing replacement player, taking 11 wickets from 7 matches. Shardul is 5th in the purple cap race, trailing Noor Ahmad by just 1 wicket.

Mumbai Indians In: Mujeeb ur Rahman | Out: AM Ghazanfar

Advertisement

In: Corbin Bosch | Out: Lizaad Williams

Mumbai Indians roped in the international teammates of the injured players as replacements.

AM Ghazanfar got ruled out due to a back injury, whereas Lizaad Williams missed out due to a knee injury.

Corbin Bosch took Rishabh Pant's catch in MI's game against LSG. Mujeeb ur Rahman dismissed GT's Jos Buttler in his only appearance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad In: Wiaan Mulder | Out: Bryden Carse

In: Smaran Ravichandran | Out: Adam Zampa

Like Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad also lost the services of two overseas players. SRH signed South African Wiaan Mulder and Karnataka's Smaran Ravichandran as the replacements. Wiaan Mulder came as an impact substitute against Delhi Capitals.