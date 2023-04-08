CSK's 'Dhoni review system' dismissed MI's Suryakumar Yadav at 1 | Video

CSK's 'Dhoni review system' dismissed MI's Suryakumar Yadav at 1 | Video1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
- Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma played some aggressive strokes.
The much sought after match between highest trophy winners of Indian Premiere League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) is going on.
Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a solid start. Openers Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma played some aggressive strokes.
While Rohit started the game by hitting Deepak Chahar for two fours in the first over, Ishan welcomed IPL debutant Sisanda Magala by smashing him for three fours in the third over, which gave away 14 runs.
At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 61/1, with Kishan (31*) and Green (7*) unbeaten on the crease.
When it seemed that MI could capitalise on a strong start in the powerplay, spinners Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja pushed the game in CSK's favour as Kishan (32 off 21 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (1), Green (12 off 11 balls) and Arshad Khan (2) were dismissed quickly.
This is where Dhoni's master stroke- the Dhoni Review System- came into play, when the captain cool's strategising mind dismissed Mumbai Indian's star batter Suryakumar Yadav on 1.
Mitchell Santner got the big breakthrough in the eighth over of the game as Suryakumar, chasing a delivery going down the leg-side, attempted to sweep it towards the fine leg boundary. However, the batter failed to get the impact and the ball caressed past his glove; while the umpire remained unmoved after appeal from CSK players, MS Dhoni took a review straightaway.
The replays did show that there was an impact between the ball and glove, as Suryakumar departed early in the innings.
A fantastic show put up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinners, led from the front by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, helped the visitors restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to a modest 157/8 in their 20 overs of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.
Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/20 in his four overs. Santner and Deshpande took two while Magala took one. MI finished their innings at 157/8, with Hritik Shokeen (18*) and Piyush Chawla (5*) unbeaten.
Brief Scores: MI: 157/8 (Ishan Kishan 32, Tim David 31, Ravindra Jadeja 3/20) vs CSK.
