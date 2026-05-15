CSK's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: What Chennai Super Kings need to do in last 3 league games? Explained

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a do-or-die situation as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their 12th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. With LSG eliminated from the race to the playoffs, CSK are still in contention after their brilliant turnaround after losing their first three games.

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With no MS Dhoni in the playing XI so far, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a roadblock after defeats in the opening three games. But a fantastic turnaround took CSK up the IPL 2026 Points Table with six wins in their last eight games, including a double over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

With 12 points from 11 games, CSK are placed fifth in the standings, and a win against LSG at home would ensure their entry into the top four for the first time in this season. Having said that one win wont change CSK' fortunes as far as their playoff dreams are concerned.

As the IPL 2026 comes to its business end, here's are the possible scenarios for CSK to qualify for the playoffs and a possible sixth IPL title.

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How can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs? Scenario 1: Win three out of three (Maximum 18 points) With three more remaining games, CSK need to win all to reach a maximum of 18 points. That would secure qualification for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side without any support from the other teams.

Scenario 2: Win two out of three (Maximum 16 points) Two wins in their remaining three games will take CSK to a maximum of 16 points and need help from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals for a spot in the top four. In that case, CSK would want Punjab Kings would lose at least one out of their two games and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lose both their remaining games. Having said that, CSK must win with bigger margins to have a positive net run rate (NRR).

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Scenario 3: Win one out of three games (Maximum 14 points) Winning just one out of their last three matches, will put CSK to 14 points in 14 games. With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already on 16 points each, 14 points won't guarantee any team a playoff spot. But CSK can still make it to the top four, provided Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose all their remaining games.

In such a scenario, CSK would stay level with Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points.

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CSK's remaining matches in IPL 2026

Date Opponent Venue May 15 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai May 21 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad

LSG vs CSK toss update & playing XIs In Lucknow, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK. Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for LSG, while for CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges CSK to open with Urvil Patel after fiery knock vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in