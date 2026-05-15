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CSK's IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios: What Chennai Super Kings need to do in last 3 league games? Explained

Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2026 journey with three consecutive wins. They bounced back with six wins out of their last eight matches. With 12 points, CSK are placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table from 11 games.

Koushik Paul
Updated15 May 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during a warm-up session.
Chennai Super Kings' Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during a warm-up session.(ANI)
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face a do-or-die situation as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their 12th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. With LSG eliminated from the race to the playoffs, CSK are still in contention after their brilliant turnaround after losing their first three games.

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With no MS Dhoni in the playing XI so far, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a roadblock after defeats in the opening three games. But a fantastic turnaround took CSK up the IPL 2026 Points Table with six wins in their last eight games, including a double over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni play today in LSG vs CSK in IPL 2026? Here's a latest report

With 12 points from 11 games, CSK are placed fifth in the standings, and a win against LSG at home would ensure their entry into the top four for the first time in this season. Having said that one win wont change CSK' fortunes as far as their playoff dreams are concerned.

As the IPL 2026 comes to its business end, here's are the possible scenarios for CSK to qualify for the playoffs and a possible sixth IPL title.

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How can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

  • Scenario 1: Win three out of three (Maximum 18 points)

With three more remaining games, CSK need to win all to reach a maximum of 18 points. That would secure qualification for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side without any support from the other teams.

  • Scenario 2: Win two out of three (Maximum 16 points)

Two wins in their remaining three games will take CSK to a maximum of 16 points and need help from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals for a spot in the top four. In that case, CSK would want Punjab Kings would lose at least one out of their two games and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lose both their remaining games. Having said that, CSK must win with bigger margins to have a positive net run rate (NRR).

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  • Scenario 3: Win one out of three games (Maximum 14 points)

Winning just one out of their last three matches, will put CSK to 14 points in 14 games. With Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) already on 16 points each, 14 points won't guarantee any team a playoff spot. But CSK can still make it to the top four, provided Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose all their remaining games.

In such a scenario, CSK would stay level with Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points.

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Also Read | LSG vs CSK prediction: Who’ll win, Lucknow or Chennai? We asked ChatGPT

CSK's remaining matches in IPL 2026

DateOpponentVenue
May 15Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow
May 18Sunrisers HyderabadChennai
May 21Gujarat TitansAhmedabad

LSG vs CSK toss update & playing XIs

In Lucknow, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK. Abdul Samad and Mukul Choudhary came in for LSG, while for CSK handed Spencer Johnson his debut in a yellow jersey.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary.

Also Read | IPL 2026: R Ashwin urges CSK to open with Urvil Patel after fiery knock vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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