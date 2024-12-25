MS Dhoni turns Santa Claus for wife, daughter, friends during Christmas 2024; Kriti Sanon joins celebrations | WATCH

MS Dhoni celebrated Christmas with family and friends which included Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025. 

Koushik Paul
Updated25 Dec 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Advertisement
MS Dhoni (in red) dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated Christmas 2024 with family and friends. (Instagram)

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned Santa Claus for his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva as the family spent Christmas 2024 with close friends. Dressed in a full Santa suit, Dhoni completed the look with boots and a long white beard. The legendary cricketer added a pair of yellow glasses to add a whimsy touch to the outfit.

In a bunch of pictures shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the former cricketer posed with his wife and daughter in one picture while he hugged Ziva in another. Showcasing a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, it was decorated with ornaments, white flowers, and a star on top and placed the tree beside the window.

Advertisement
Also Read | D Gukesh to pay more income tax than MS Dhoni’s IPL salary

Several gifts, wrapped in colourful paper, surrounded the base of the Christmas tree. Dhoni posed with the tree in one of the pictures before his friends joined in another photo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia were also spotted during the celebrations. Sanon posted a photo of herself with Dhoni on her Instagram handle. Bahia, who is an UK based businessman shared a photo of the entire gang on his Instagram post which was reposted by Sanon.

However, it is still not clear at whose household the celebration took place.   

Advertisement

Having retired from the international cricket in 2019, Dhoni plays only in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich league. In fact, Dhoni is the only captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles.

The multiple-time IPL-winning captain, who relinquished captaincy before IPL 2024, will next be seen in IPL 2025, which is set to start on March 14 next year. Dhoni was one of the five players to be retianed by the CSK for IPL 2025. 

Advertisement

CSK complete squad for IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal

 

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsMS Dhoni turns Santa Claus for wife, daughter, friends during Christmas 2024; Kriti Sanon joins celebrations | WATCH
First Published:25 Dec 2024, 05:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts