CSK’s Ravichandran Ashwin says ‘don’t be surprised if...’ upon return to Chennai a day after retirement

Calling his retirement a 'sense of relief and satisfaction', Ravichandran Ashwin asked his fans and followers not to be surprised as the ace off-spinner plans to play as long as he can in domestic and club cricket. After announcing retirement on Wednesday, following India's draw against Australia in the third Test in Brisbane, Ashwin returned home in Chennai on Thursday to a rousing welcome from his family and friends.

Ashwin's sudden retirement came as a shock to many, including fans and experts. However, the 38-year-old will continue playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the five-time champions bought him in the mega auction last month.

Advertisement

Upon his return to Chennai, Ashwin got a traditional welcome with his fans gathering in front of his residence. He first hugged his parents before others started showering flowers with him.

Speaking to the reporters, Ashwin said, "I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think Ashwin the Indian cricketer has probably called it time. That's it."

Asked whether the retirement decision was emotional for him, Ashwin said, "it's not." He added that although retirement was running on his head for some time but the decision came very instinctively.

“It's emotional for a lot of people. It will be emotional, maybe it will sink in. But for me, it's a great sense of relief and satisfaction...It had been running in my head for a while but it was very instinctive. I felt it on day 4 and called it on day 5,” he concluded.