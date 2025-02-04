Shivam Dube is proving to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. The Mumbai all-rounder, who made his India debut in 2019, etched his name into history books after India's 4-1 victory over England in the T20I series as he became the first player in the history of cricket to win 30 consecutive matches in the shortest format at the top level.

The left-hander's journey in international cricket started against Bangladesh in November 2019. In his first five T20Is for India, the Men in Blue lost twice. But after that, there has been no looking back for Shivam Dube and the Indian team.

Shivam Dube's unbeaten streak with India started in December 2019 against West Indies at home under the leadership of then-captain Virat Kohli. He was also a part of the Indian team that thrashed New Zealand 5-0 at their own den in T20Is in 2020.

However, after a poor outing in New Zealand, Shivam Dube got dropped from the Indian team before making a comeback against Ireland in 2023. He was also a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024, featuring in all eight matches and winning them all.

Recently, Shivam Dube was called as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in the T20Is against England and scored a crucial fifty in the fourth game in Pune, helping India seal the series.

Shivam Dube's stats for India in T20Is For India, Shivam Dube played 35 T20Is so far and amassed 531 runs, including four fifties. His best knock came against Afghanistan in January 2024, when Shivam Dube smashed 63 runs off 32 balls. With the ball Shivam Dube is handy too, bagging 13 wickets with a best of 3/30 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Shivam Dube named in Mumbai squad Following India's T20I series win over England, Shivam Dube, along with India captain Suryakumar Yadav have been included in Mumbai’s 18-member squad for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Haryana, starting from February 8.

Mumbai qualified for the quarterfinals after their crushing victory by an innings and 456 runs against Meghalaya, while Jammu and Kashmir is the other team to make it to the knockouts from Elite Group A.

Shivam Dube was a member of the star-studded Mumbai side that included India Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma as well as Yashasvi Jaiswal, and which lost to J&K at home last month. The Mumbai vs Haryana clash will be played at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak.