CSK's Urvil Patel makes Virat Kohli pause & take notice before RCB vs MI in Raipur after record knock; video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books with the joint-fastest fifty in the tournament’s history, leading his team to a five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants. While Urvil's record-breaking innings took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the reverberations were felt over 1,100 km away at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Urvil equalled the record of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Chasing 204 runs to win, Urvil came to bat at no.3, after the dismissal of Sanju Samson. The 27-year-old went with his business from the second delivery itself, smashing six sixes in his first eight deliveries. He got to his maiden IPL fifty in 13 balls, something that even made Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli pause and take a note of the innings.
The moment came just before RCB's IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur. In a video shared by Star Sports' official handle, Kohli stopped by a television screen, while hydrating himself on the sidelines through his pre-match warm-up routine. The video went viral in no time.
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Urvil Patel achieved the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history, reaching the milestone in just 13 balls. He equaled the record previously held by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Urvil Patel celebrated his fifty by taking out a paper note from his pocket and holding it up. The note was an emotional tribute to his father, reading, 'This is for you PAPA. Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu'.
Virat Kohli paused to take notice of Urvil Patel's innings because Patel had just achieved the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history. Kohli was seen watching a replay of Patel's big sixes on a screen while hydrating during his pre-match warm-up.
Urvil Patel's approach was to bat according to the situation and the ball. His coach advised him to maintain a stable base and then hit, which he followed. He smashed six sixes in his first eight deliveries.
Urvil Patel's record-breaking knock helped CSK defeat LSG by five wickets, keeping their IPL 2026 playoff dreams alive. This win elevated CSK to fifth place in the points table.
At the time of Kohli stopping by, Urvil had already reached his fifty, with the broadcaster showing the replay of some of the CSK batter's huge sixes. In all, Urvil smashed eight sixes and two fours in his knock of 65 in just 25 balls.
Following his fifty, Urvil took a paper note out of his pocket and held it aloft in celebration. It was an emotional note to his father. "This is for you PAPA". Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu (Today your dream has come true; I have shown [everyone] by becoming a great cricketer)," read the note from Patel.
Speaking after the game, Urvil stated that he didn't had anything specific on his mind while batting during the chase. “There was nothing in my mind, but I just wanted to bat according to the situation and the ball. The coach just told me to maintain a stable base and then hit, I did the same. Rutu said the wicket was low and to be ready for it. He just let me play my game,” he said.
In Raipur, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first. For the second game in a row, Mumbai Indians are being led by Suryakumar Yadav in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is out with a back spasm. Batting first, Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother, losing three wickets inside the powerplay - all to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
It was knocks from Naman Dhir (47) and Tilak Varma (57), that pulled Mumbai Indians from the rock-bottom to post 166/7 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar finished with 4/23 in his four overs.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
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