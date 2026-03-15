CWI confirms safe return of T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that all players and members of the Team Management Unit from the West Indies squad at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India have safely returned home.

The statement comes after challenges with chartered flight cancellations coordinated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), with commercial travel arrangements successfully secured over the past week.

According to the official statement, "Cricket West Indies (CWI) wishes to advise that, as of Saturday, all players and members of the Team Management Unit (TMU) who were part of the West Indies Men's squad at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India have returned home safely."

"Following the previously outlined challenges relating to cancellations of chartered flights coordinated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel was successfully secured for the members of the squad earlier this week. The final group of players and support staff completed their journeys over the past several days and have now safely arrived at their respective destinations," the statement added.

CWI also extended its sincere appreciation to the ICC, regional cricket boards, and other stakeholders who assisted in facilitating the safe return of the team.

Earlier, CWI had secured commercial travel arrangements for members of the West Indies squad currently in India, following continued delays in charter flight arrangements organised by the ICC.

In a statement, CWI said that travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams during both the men's and women's ICC World Cups are usually coordinated and managed by the ICC. However, the charter flight that was intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams was repeatedly delayed.