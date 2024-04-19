Dale Steyn in awe of MS Dhoni's batting in IPL 2024: 'I don't watch lot of TV, but…'
Former South African bowler Dale Steyn admires MS Dhoni's spirit on the field and urges him to continue playing in IPL 2024. Despite knee issues, Dhoni has made an impact this season.
Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn is in awe of MS Dhoni's battling. He says watching the former Chennai skipper out in the field lifts his mood. He wants Dhoni, the crowd-favourite player in IPL 2024, to continue playing in the IPL.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message