Former South African pace bowler Dale Steyn is in awe of MS Dhoni's battling. He says watching the former Chennai skipper out in the field lifts his mood. He wants Dhoni, the crowd-favourite player in IPL 2024, to continue playing in the IPL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Not only has it engulfed the IPL. That's engulfed many in South Africa and myself, to be honest with you, I don't watch a lot of TV, but I seem to be glued to the seat when the IPL is on, my girlfriend says that my TV is broken it's stuck on cricket right now IPL and watching MS the other night. That's exactly what we want to do," Dale Steyn told Star Sports ahead of the MI vs PBKS match.

“You know, I've been on the receiving end of it before. I've watched it from a fan's point of view, I loved it. I mean, I am in a much better mood because of what I've just seen. So, can we get more of MS Dhoni out in the middle? That would be great," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dhoni has decided to give young players an opportunity of batting before himself. Despite this, he has still managed to have an impact this season with the bat. Nevertheless, since Dhoni gave Ruturaj Gaikwad the captaincy this year, speculations are rife that this will be his final IPL season.

Dhoni's knee ailment has been the main issue this year. The well-known wicketkeeper-batsman had knee surgery after last year's IPL season. Eric Simmons, a bowling consultant for CSK, recently acknowledged that though Dhoni has been battling a knee injury, he has battled it valiantly and without showing any signs of suffering.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also praised MS Dhoni and said, “Quite impressed, watching DK bat a couple of nights back, and Dhoni as well, came to play four balls, made a huge impact, that was the difference." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It will be hard to convince MS although he is coming to the US, to do something else. He is into golf now. Dinesh Kartik will be easier to convince I guess," Rohit said.

