Dale Steyn slams Washington Sundar - Ravindra Jadeja for chasing ‘free milestones’, backs Ben Stokes in handshake row

A new-look Team India fought their way through the last two days of the Manchester Test to secure a draw and keep the five-match series alive going into the Oval. While there was plenty of talk about the grit and determination shown by the Indian batters, a fresh controversy emerged in the final hour of play on Day 5 when English skipper Ben Stokes offered to end the game with a handshake, only for the Indian batters to refuse as they were closing in on their respective centuries.

After Stokes' offer was turned down, the English captain tried to persuade Ravindra Jadeja by asking if he really wanted to score a century against the likes of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett. Zak Crawley also jumped into the exchange, urging Jadeja to shake hands with Stokes and leave the field.

While much of the cricketing fraternity—including former England captains Alastair Cook and Nasser Hussain—backed India’s decision to keep batting, others criticised the move as going against the 'spirit of the game'.

Dale Steyn slams Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja: Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has now weighed in on the debate, siding with the English camp and accusing Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja of chasing “free milestones.” He said their decision to continue batting was not the most gentlemanly thing to do.

Steyn was replying to a post by Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Why is there such a big deal being made about the Indians choosing not to accept the offer to end the game in a draw immediately? The offer was made. The offer was rejected, and they were fully entitled to make their choice. They got their 100s, which they worked hard for. Game over,"