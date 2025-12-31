Damien Martyn, Australia's 2003 World Cup final hero, in induced coma after meningitis diagnosis—what we know

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has reportedly been hospitalized and has been placed in an induced coma.

Martyn's condition was confirmed by former Australian Football League (AFL) player Brad Hardie, as per a report by The Guardian.

The 54-year-old “is in for the fight of his life," Hardie told 6PR, adding, "Let’s hope he can pull through because it’s really serious."

What we know about Damien Martyn's health The former cricketer fell ill on Boxing Day, 26 December, and remains in a serious condition. He is admitted to a hospital in Queensland, and has been diagnosed with meningitis, as per the publication.

Meningitis is a serious illness that involves inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord—the meninges. It is usually caused by viral infections or bacteria.

With Martyn in a coma, his former teammates prayed for his recovery.

Darren Lehmann, who played alongside Martyn, urged the former cricketer to "keep strong".

Former Australia cricketer and close friend Adam Gilchrist, meanwhile, told News Corp that Martyn was receiving the "best of treatment," adding that his family was aware of the prayers and wishes pouring in for him.

Todd Greenberg, the chief of Cricket Australia, also wished Martyn a quick recovery, saying, "I’m saddened to hear of Damien’s illness. The best wishes of everyone at CA and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time."

Considered one of Australia's most talented batters, Martyn scored a whopping 4,406 runs in just 67 Tests, averaging 46.37 runs between 1992 and 2006.

Martyn was also instrumental in Australia's 2003 World Cup win over India, with the right-handed batter's unbeaten 88, despite a broken finger, helping the Aussies secure victory over the Men in Blue by 125 runs.

Also an occasional pacer and distinguished fieldsman, particularly in the covers, Martyn was named the player of the series in 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he helped Australia defeat India on the subcontinent for the first time in over three decades.

The Aussie batter retired in 2006, midway through that year's Ashes series. Post-retirement, Martyn had a brief stint in cricket commentary before retreating from the public eye in favour of a more private life.