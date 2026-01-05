Damien Martyn out of coma after Meningitis scare; Adam Gilchrist reveals ‘unbelievable turn of events in last 48 hours’

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has come out of an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis and is talking to his loved ones, his close friend and his former teammate Adam Gilchrist confirmed on Sunday. Martyn, one of the most feared middle-order batters of his time, was admitted to hospital in Queensland on 27 December after falling ill.

Gilchrist, Australia's former wicketkeeper and Martyn won two ODI World Cups for Australia together in 1999 and 2003. Speaking on behalf of Martyn's family, Gilchrist revealed that the 54-year-old is "now able to talk".

“It's been an unbelievable turn of events in the last 48 hours,” Gilchrist said in a statement. (Martyn) has responded extraordinarily well since coming out of the coma to the point where his family feels it's like some sort of miracle," the statement added.

Damien Martyn to move out of ICU soon Gilchrist also informed that the doctors are considering moving Martyn out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He said, “What a great recovery it's been and how quickly it has flipped around.”

Meanwhile, Martyn will remain in the hospital for the time being and will continue to receive treatment. The statement also added that the former right-hander is in “good spirits” and is overwhelmed by the support from all over the world.

“Love, goodwill and sense of care,” Martyn's wife, Amanda, added, thanking his supporters.

Damien Martyn's record for Australia Having made his debut for Australia in 1992, Martyn was out of the team after 1994 before becoming a regular since 2000. Overall, he played 67 Test matches and 208 ODIs, scoring 4,406 and 5,346 runs respectively.

Martyn has also played four T20Is for Australia and scored 120 runs with a best of 96. He had also played one Indian Premier League (IPL) match for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008. He also won the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy with Australia, before calling time on his career.

What is meningitis? It is an inflammation of the meninges - protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord - caused by infections (viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic), thus making it a medical emergency. The symptoms of meningitis include fever, severe headache, stiff neck and light sensitivity.