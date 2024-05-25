Pat Cummins hails Daniel Vettori's 'masterstroke' after reaching IPL 2024 final, 'That was a surprise'
SRH skipper Pat Cummins credit coach Daniel Vettori for the crucial decision of sending Shahbaz Ahmed as the impact player during clash against Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's spin duo of Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma helped the orange team pull off an unlikely win against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. After putting on 175 in their 20 overs, Sharma and Ahmed took 5 wickets between them at an economy rate of less than 6 an over to help restrict RR to 139.