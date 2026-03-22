Dasun Shanaka, Blessing Muzarabani to face bans after ditching PSL for IPL; PCB's Mohsin Naqvi says ‘will take action’

Zimbabwean Blessing Muzarabani and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka will face one-year bans from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after withdrawing at the last minute and signing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the border. The development was confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday.

Muzarabani, who had a terrific T20 World Cup 2026, was roped in by three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement player for Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman. For the unknown, Mustafizur was removed from IPL upon BCCI's directive amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Mustafizur signed for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2026.

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The Zimbabwean pacer withdrew from the Islamabad United squad and had already joined KKR's pre-season training camp in Kolkata. The news of Shanaka pulling out of Lahore Qalandars squad broke out on Sunday. Although it is yet to be made official, the Sri Lankan is set to replace England all-rounder Sam Curran in the Rajasthan Royals squad.

“We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year, too (Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year), and the same thing will happen this time,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Bosch withdrew from PSL last year to join Mumbai Indians.

Blessing Muzarabani in action during KKR's training session in Kolkata.

Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi last time. The PSL has also seen several other withdrawals ahead of the 2026 season, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, though most have attributed their exits to personal reasons.

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Also Read | Dasun Shanaka leaves Pakistan Super League for IPL 2026 deal: Report

PSL 2026 dates clash with IPL 2026 Meanwhile, for the second season in a row, the dates of PSL and IPL are clashing together. While PSL 2026 starts on March 26, IPL 2026 will commence two days later.

"Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we're getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year," Naqvi said.

PSL 2026 venues revealed Naqvi also revealed that PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors at only two venues - Lahore and Karachi - instead of originally scheduled six cities. The decision was taken due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and after consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Naqvi informed.

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"Consultations regarding the Pakistan Super League had been ongoing for the past few days, including with the Prime Minister and the security agencies. The government has been advising people to limit movement due to the ongoing global fuel and economic situation," Naqvi told reporters.

"PSL is our international brand, and with foreign players involved, we had to consider our credibility as well. Postponing the tournament was not a viable option, especially since there is no available window later in the year. That is why, after consultations, it was decided that the PSL will begin on March 26."