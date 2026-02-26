Dasun Shanaka calls for govt intervention after Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2026 exit; ‘believe that will be a great help’

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has called for a government intervention to tackle the negativity outside and stop it from hampering the mental health of the players after the national team were eliminated from the race to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2026. Coming into the tournament, Sri Lanka impressed by winning three matches in a row in the group stages and book a spot in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

However, things took a different turn in the Super 8 as they lost to England and New Zealand dash all their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. Although they have one game left against Pakistan in the Super 8 stage, but even if they win, it won't be of much help.

Following the loss to New Zealand, the Sri Lankan players were booed and severely criticised by the fans as they made their way into the dressing rooms at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the videos of which went viral on social media. Shanaka couldn't hold back at the post-match presser.

“A lot of times what we see and hear are negative things,” Shanaka said. “No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That’s a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket. This is the only sport we have, and I don’t know if we’ll be able to protect it. If you look outside the stadium, you’ll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match,” added the Lankan skipper.

Shanaka admitted that there has been concerns that impacted Sri Lanka massively in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Sri Lankan captain was more concerned about the upcoming generation who will represent the national team in the future. “Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns,” Shanaka said.

“More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it (the negativity) that’s better for their mental health," he added.

Dasun Shanaka issues apology Meanwhile, Shanaka also took to Facebook and apologised to the fans. “I share your disappointment with how this World Cup campaign ended for us. As a team, we came into this tournament with immense belief, clear plans, and high hopes despite the challenges we faced leading in, including the series loss to England. As a co hosting nation, I truly believed we had it in us to turn things around and push deep into the tournament,” he wrote.

"I fully understand the frustration, the hurt, and the anger many of you feel towards me and towards the team. All I humbly ask is that you do not give up on Sri Lanka Cricket, or on the players who are working hard within the system and trying their best to turn the tide around and to carry this legacy forward.

"I accept the criticism, the discussions, and the emotions being shared everywhere they come from a place of deep passion for the game and our country. No matter the stage or circumstance, I will continue to give everything I have. I am sorry we couldn’t give you the result you deserved. Thank you for standing by us," added Shanaka.