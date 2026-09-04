Dasun Shanaka hits fastest-ever CPL ton for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against St Lucia Kings | Watch video

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka created history on Thursday after he slammed the fastest-ever century in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shanaka, who plays for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, slammed a 39-ball century in their league stage game against St Lucia Kings in Basseterre on Thursday. He slammed an unbeaten 121 runs from 43 deliveries, slamming eight fours and 12 sixes.

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Shanaka broke the record of Andre Russell and Tim Seifert, both of whom had previously scored 40-ball centuries in the CPL.

Shanaka’s century, along with a 38-ball 64 from Andre Fletcher, powered St Kitts & Nevis Patriots to 235/4 after they were asked to bat first. In their reply, the St Lucia Kings were bundled out for just 98 in 13.5 overs.

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Dasun Shanaka reflects on record-breaking century After the match, Shanaka said that his initial plan was to play according to the merit of the ball for the first 30 deliveries before attacking. "Initially, my plan was just to play according to the merit of the ball, the field placements, and what they offered. After getting to about 30 runs, I felt the wicket was really good, so whenever the ball was in my arc, I decided to take my chances. Luckily, everything worked out for me tonight - it was just one of those days," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shanaka, who scored an unbeaten 49 against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons while batting at No 7, was eventually promoted up the order to No 3. When asked whose decision it was to promote him up the order, he said it was the idea of both the head coach, Malonan Rangarajan, and the captain, Jason Holder.

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"Actually, both of them [coach and captain]! And of course, the commentators have been talking a lot about it as well, so I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to bat higher up," the 34-year-old added.

Holder also credited the former Sri Lanka skipper, acknowledging the positive form that he has been in.

“Dasun has been in great form, so we wanted to utilize him as much as possible. Today, the situation worked out - he got a few more balls and capitalized on every single one. The way he played was so well-poised at the beginning, giving himself a chance before being extremely explosive at the back end, just as we've seen from him over the years. Huge credit to him for how he paced and finished the innings,” he said.

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So far this season, Shanaka has aggregated 255 runs from six innings at a strike-rate of 229.72.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in fifth place in the CPL standings with seven points from eight matches, and remain in contention to qualify for the playoffs. They will next take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in Guyana on Sunday.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.