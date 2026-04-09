‘Zero game awareness’ - Fans slam DC batter David Miller for denying single in IPL 2026 thriller against GT

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter David Miller was at his absolute best during their IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He played a hard-fought unbeaten knock of 41 runs from 20 balls, but his efforts eventually went in vain as Delhi Capitals lost by just one run.

Midway through his innings, David Miller had retired hurt after he had injured his thumb while fielding earlier during GT's innings. DC skipper Axar Patel then walked out to bat, but he was dismissed after just scoring a couple of runs.

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Miller, though, was fit enough to come out to bat once again, after his South African teammate Tristan Stubbs was dismissed in the 17th over.

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That left DC in a spot of bother at 160/5, but Miller, with his usual aggressiveness, fired on all cylinders and gave DC a chance in the game. DC, looking to chase down a target of 211, needed 13 runs to win off the last ball.

Prasidh Krishna was bowling the final over of the match, and Vipraj Nigam, the batter on strike, began with a boundary.

However, Vipraj was dismissed in the very next delivery, and Kuldeep Yadav, the new batter, took a single off his first ball and gave the strike back to Miller. DC needed eight runs to win off three balls, and Miller slammed a maximum off the fourth ball, bringing down the equation to two runs to win from two balls.

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David Miller's single-run controversy In the fifth ball, Miller pulled a short of length ball from Prasidh towards deep square leg, and he could have taken a single on that instance, but he didn't.

Kuldeep, at the other end, was halfway down the pitch, but Miller sent him back. DC now needed two runs to win from one ball and were in desperate need for at least a single.

Miller, who was on strike, went for a quick single in a desperate move to at least force a Super Over, but Kuldeep Yadav was eventually out at the striker' end by Jos Buttler. DC appealed for a wide delivery, but it wasn't given.

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Had Miller taken that single off the fifth ball, the match would have at least gone into a Super Over. Social media was flooded with reactions following Miller's denial to take that single. Here are a few reactions: