Silencing the critics, questioning his form and place in the team, Australia's star opener David Warner scored a whopping 164 in 211 balls against Pakistan in Perth on 14 December. This also marked his 26th Test century.

The stellar innings by Warner at Perth showcased his calculated moves, yet aggressive, leaving the fans and critics both in surprise. Warner's century arrived in 149-ball, which featured 15 fours and a substantial six. His partnership with Usman Khawaja, who scored 41 runs, led to Australia's dominance on Day 1 against the guests. Celebration style: Warner, who is quite popular for his celebratory leaps, this time placed his fingers on his lips during the celebration, indicating a message to his critics. He was even applauded for his act by the audience.

Johnson's doubts and Warner's reaction:

Before the test, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson had raised doubts regarding Warner's form. He even raised his doubts about Warner being given a hero's farewell, citing the batter's form. Johnson's column in the West Australian even ignited a pre-series debate on Warner's connection to the 2018 ball-tampering controversy.

However, in the post-match conversation with Adam Gilchrist, Warner made it clear that there's nothing better than silencing the critics through performance.

Warner's record against Pakistan, especially at home, continues to shine, as he made five centuries in his last six innings against them, even including an unbeaten 335.

Farewell series:

David Warner has been the backbone of the Australian batting order and had announced that this Test series would be his last. His par-class performance has made it clear that the legend will depart on his terms.

Slush celebration:

As Warner celebrates his century with a 'Shush', social media users and fans have lauded his resilience. Considered to be one of the finest entertainers on the field too, Warner action invited critics to join the celebration.

