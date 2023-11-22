Amid several former cricketers and experts commenting and analyzing how and why India lost the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 final against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November, Australian opener David Warner countered former Indian fielding legend Mohammad Kaif.

Warner commented on Kaif's comment on India being the 'best team on paper', with his 'need to perform when it matters' remarks. Taking to X, Warner wrote, "I like MK, the issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍" Here's the tweet:

Warner shared commentator Glenn Mitchell's tweet, where the latter said, "I think someone needs to remind former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif that World Cup finals are won on a cricket field and not on paper."

Mitchell's remarks arrived after Kaif while sharing his views on Star Sports had said, “I can never accept that the best team has won the world cup. The Indian team is the best team on paper."

Earlier, legendary Australian cricketer and former World Cup-winning captain Ricky Pointing highlighted how India's manipulation of their pitches backfired spectacularly in the Cricket World Cup final.

He has commented, “It was very, very sub-continental conditions today. A wicket preparation that has probably ended up backfiring on India to be totally fair."

Not only Pointing, but several others like Virendra Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and others had spoken on India's performance during the World Cup final, where India lost to Australia by 6 wickets.

