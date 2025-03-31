David Warner in Robinhood: Fans disappointed with ex-SRH star’s cameo; hoped for ‘at least 10-minute screen time’

Recently retired Australian batter and Indian Premier League (IPL) fan favourite David Warner made his acting debut with Robinhood, making a cameo appearance in the Telugu film. The Australian’s screen time was all of just 2 minutes and 50 seconds in the movie, directed by Venky Kudumula and released on March 28, 2025.

According to a HT report, David Warner, former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, bagged a whopping ₹3 crore for his almost insignificant presence in the film. Several sources also claimed that the southpaw shot parts of his small role during IPL 2024, while he was playing for Delhi Capitals.

In the movie which also stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles, Warner plays the role of a drug dealer but many fans weren't happy with his short cameo. A fan favourite among the fans in south India, thanks to his long association with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Venky Kudumula reportedly said the Australian batter would elevate the movie with his cameo.

However, reviews from moviegoers suggest his character made very little impact in the movie.

David Warner in Robinhood

Since David Warner is much loved in Hyderabad, Tollywood’s home town, there were expectations of a longer role for the Aussie in the movie. Many fans even expected him to do a special dance number, especially since he loves dancing to Telugu songs, the videos of which are shared on his social media accounts.

Fan's reaction on David Warner's acting debut One fan even wrote on X, stating: “Very disappointed with David Warner cameo in Robinhood. If Warner had been given at least a ten-minute screen time with a catchy song, it could have left a stronger impact.”

Another user took a dig at Warner's fee for the film. “#DavidWarner Cameo in #Robinhood. Duration - 2 Min 50 Seconds; Remuneration - 2.5 Crores; Shoot days - 2 days. One of the costly cameos in Indian Cinema, Took ₹1.25CR for each day," the user wrote.

Regardless, a few other fans shared their excitement for David Warner's appearance in the movie. “From BATTING to SHOOTING!!! From cricket field to the film field. Welcome Brother @davidwarner31” an user posted.

Film’s distributors, Mythri Movie Makers, celebrated his cameo, stating, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo.”

David Warner unsold in IPL 2025 auction Meanwhile, David Warner, under whom Sunrisers Hyderabad won their only IPL title in 2016, found no takers during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He played 95 games for SRH and scored 4,014 runs at an average of 49.55 and a strike rate of 142.5. Overall, played a total of 184 IPL matches and scored 6565 runs including four hundreds and 64 half-centuries.

