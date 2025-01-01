David Warner registers for Pakistan Super League draft after going unsold in IPL 2025 auctions

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has registered for the Pakistan Super League Season 10 draft. The development comes after the veteran batsman entered the IPL 2025 auction and remained unsold. Prior to Warner, veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee had also registered for the PSL Season 10 Draft.

Confirming Warner decision in a post on X, Pakistan Super League wrote, "ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH. The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft!"

PSL Season 10 is set to be held in Gwadar city of Pakistan's Balochistan district and the draft is slated to be held on January 11. The upcoming season of the T20 league will be begin from April 8 and will conclude with the final clash on May 19.

Warner had retired from world cricket after Australia's exit in the Super 8 stage at T20 World Cup 2024. During the tournament, he scored 178 runs in 7 matches with two fifties to his name.

David Warner's record as a cricketer: Widely regarded as one of the finest players to ever play the game for Australia, Warner is widely regarded as a T20 cricket legend. The left-hander has scored 3,277 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47 in the 110 matches he has played to date. In his international career, Warner has 28 fifties and a best score of 100 not out.

In the 161 ODIs he played for Australia, Warner scored 6,932 runs at an average of 45.30 and a strike rate of over 97, with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

During his 184-match IPL career, Warner scored 6565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of around 140. He scored 62 half-centuries and 4 centuries in his IPL career. His golden moment in the IPL came when he led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their inaugural title win in 2016.