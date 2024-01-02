Veteran Australian batsman David Warner has made an emotional plea for the return of his backpack containing the Baggy Green. The backpack was stolen from the Australian cricketer's luggage while being transported from Melbourne Airport to Sydney Airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an Instagram post informing about the lost backpack, Warner wrote, “Hi all, this is my last resort. but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," the senior cricketer added.

Warner said the Baggy Greens were "sentimental" to him and he would love to have them back before the final Test match of his career. He said in the video: "Unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there. Inside this backpack was my Baggy Greens. That is sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week,"

The senior cricketer also assured the person who took his backpack that they could come forward and return the original backpack without getting into trouble. He also offered to give them a spare backpack if they returned his sacked greens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 37-year-old cricketer is set to retire from Test and ODI cricket after the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

