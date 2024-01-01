David Warner retires from one-day cricket but keeps options open for Champions Trophy 2025
David Warner has announced retirement from one-day international cricket. The declaration comes before his final Test against Pakistan, set to start on January 3. The 37-year-old Australian batter has, however, kept options open to play in the Champions Trophy 2025, if needed.