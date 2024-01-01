David Warner has announced retirement from one-day international cricket. The declaration comes before his final Test against Pakistan, set to start on January 3. The 37-year-old Australian batter has, however, kept options open to play in the Champions Trophy 2025, if needed.

The Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan after six years of hiatus. While it has been a 50-over cricket tournament so far, reports claim there is a push underway to make it T20.

Warner has scored 6,932 runs in 161 ODIs in his career at an average of 45.30. His strike rate is impressive at 97.26. With 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries, Warner was considered one of the most devastating batters of his time

Warner's 112th Test match in his home city Sydney will be his Farewell game in Test cricket. In Test cricket, he has scored 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58 so far, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries under his belt.

Since his ODI debut in January 2009 against South Africa, he has been a regular in the Australian national team. He was a part of two World Cup-winning teams, in 2015 and 2023.

Warner wants to ‘give back to the family’

"I've got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said at a press conference in Sydney.

“That was something that I had said through the (2023) World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement," AFP quoted him as saying.

“So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (Twenty20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit," Warner said.

"I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up," he added. "If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available," he added.

Australia will have to look for a new opener for their three-match series against the West Indies in February. It won't be easy for anyone to fill Warner's shoes.

(With AFP inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!