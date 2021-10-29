Australian Opener David Warner on Thursday tried to do a Cristiano Ronaldo of removing the Coca-Cola bottles stunt during his post-match press conference on Thursday.

The Australian cricketer said," "If it‘s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me."

Coca-Cola is one of the sponsors of the ICC T20 World Cup because of which the bottles were placed for marketing on the table.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at Euro 2020 press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead. The 36-year-old moved the cola bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media.

Meanwhile,David Warner smashed his first half-century in the ongoing T20 World as Australia defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the Super 12 match of Group 1 on Thursday.

Warner hit 65 off 42 balls while skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored 37 and 28 runs respectively as Australia got home.

Warner was going through a lean patch but the batter made sure he smashed his fifty right when Australia needed him the most.

Chasing 155, Finch and Warner put on the biggest powerplay score (63) of the ongoing T20 World Cup as Australia got off to a flying start.

Meanwhile, in an another development Australian opener David Warner will put himself back into the IPL auction pool as he doesn't expect Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain him ahead of the 2022 season.

Warner, who captained Sunrisers to their maiden title in 2016, was not picked for the final six games of the 2021 season in the UAE. He was already stripped of captaincy during the India leg of the IPL.

"I will put my name in the auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Warner told SEN radio.

