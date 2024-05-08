DC owner Parth Jindal shakes hands with Sanju Samson after going animated over RR captain's dismissal; netizens react
Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal met with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson soon after the match their two teams on Tuesday. Interestingly, a video of Jindal during the DC vs RR clash had gone viral where he could be heard saying ‘Out hai (It is out)’ and gesturing to Sanju Samson to get off the field. However, in the video recently shared by the Delhi Capitals, the duo could be seen interacting with each other in a cordial manner in the presence of Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale.