Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal met Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson after the match. A video of Jindal gesturing 'Out hai' to Samson had gone viral. In a recent video, they were seen interacting cordially with RR owner Manoj Badale.

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal met with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson soon after the match their two teams on Tuesday. Interestingly, a video of Jindal during the DC vs RR clash had gone viral where he could be heard saying ‘Out hai (It is out)’ and gesturing to Sanju Samson to get off the field. However, in the video recently shared by the Delhi Capitals, the duo could be seen interacting with each other in a cordial manner in the presence of Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the update in a post on X, Delhi Capitals wrote, “Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup,"

What is the Sanju Samson controversy all about? Notably, RR skipper Sanju Samson looked set to take his team to yet another victory in this year's IPL until the 16th over of the game where he hit a shorter delivery from Mukesh Kumar straight down the ground and it was caught by Shimron Hetmeyer very close to the boundary line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The third umpire was asked to take a call in the matter and not long after umpire decided that Samson was OUT since Hetmeyer took a clean catch inside the boundary rope. However, Sanju Samson, who had seen replays of Hetmeyer's leg touching the boundary rope with ball in his hand, refused to budge and sought a clarification from the on-field umpires.

It was during this phase that Jindal could be seen gesturing and shouting at Sanju that he was OUT. Sanju later went back to the pavilion on a score of 84 and was fined 30% of his match fees for his outburst against the umpires.

Netizens react to Sanju Samson's meeting with Parth Jindal: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

