DC v MI head to head stats: Mumbai have upper hand in rivalry but Delhi still unbeaten in IPL 2025

Table topper Delhi Capitals will welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Arun Jaitley stadium in the second match of the double header. The high-flying DC will look to make it five wins from five matches while MI will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they sit ninth in the table.
The two sides have one of the longest rivalries in the Indian Premier League as they have met each other 35 times. MI have a slight edge, winning three more games than the host. However, the last time the two teams met in 2024, at the same venue, DC ran out 10-run winners.
Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats
Total Matches Played: 35, DC: 16 wins, MI: 19 wins
Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)
Total Matches played: 12
DC: 7 wins
MI: 5 wins
Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)
Total Matches played: 85
Won: 38
Lost: 45
No Result: 1
Tied: 1
Highest score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs
Lowest score: 66 all out vs Mumbai Indians (May 6, 2017) - MI won by 146 runs
Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 28, Runs: 849, Average: 32.65, Strike Rake: 130.81, Highest Score: 74*
Ishan Kishan (MI) - Matches: 12, Runs: 485, Average: 60.62, Strike Rake: 151.08, Highest Score: 81*
Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 16, Runs: 402, Average: 26.80, Strike Rake: 139.58, Highest Score: 78*
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.51, Average: 22.92, Best Figures: 4/14
Lasith Malinga (MI) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.65, Average: 14.22, Best Figures: 5/13
Harbhajan Singh (MI) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 21, Economy: 6.67, Average: 20.19, Best Figures: 4/17
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates