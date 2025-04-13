DC v MI head to head stats: Mumbai have upper hand in rivalry but Delhi still unbeaten in IPL 2025

Table topper Delhi Capitals will welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Arun Jaitley stadium in the second match of the double header. The high-flying DC will look to make it five wins from five matches while MI will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they sit ninth in the table.

The two sides have one of the longest rivalries in the Indian Premier League as they have met each other 35 times. MI have a slight edge, winning three more games than the host. However, the last time the two teams met in 2024, at the same venue, DC ran out 10-run winners.

Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

DC vs MI: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 35, DC: 16 wins, MI: 19 wins

Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)

DC vs MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 12

DC: 7 wins

MI: 5 wins

Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)

DC’s record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL Total Matches played: 85

Won: 38

Lost: 45

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

Highest score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs

Lowest score: 66 all out vs Mumbai Indians (May 6, 2017) - MI won by 146 runs

DC vs MI: Most Runs Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 28, Runs: 849, Average: 32.65, Strike Rake: 130.81, Highest Score: 74*

Ishan Kishan (MI) - Matches: 12, Runs: 485, Average: 60.62, Strike Rake: 151.08, Highest Score: 81*

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 16, Runs: 402, Average: 26.80, Strike Rake: 139.58, Highest Score: 78*

DC vs MI: Most wickets Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.51, Average: 22.92, Best Figures: 4/14

Lasith Malinga (MI) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.65, Average: 14.22, Best Figures: 5/13