DC v MI head to head stats: Mumbai have upper hand in rivalry but Delhi still unbeaten in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have one of the longest rivalries in the Indian Premier League, having met each other 35 times. MI have a slight edge, winning three more games than the host. However, DC had the last laugh in the previous encounter between these two sides in 2024.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated13 Apr 2025, 04:05 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team so far in the Indian Premier League season 2025
The Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten team so far in the Indian Premier League season 2025(AFP)

Table topper Delhi Capitals will welcome 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to the Arun Jaitley stadium in the second match of the double header. The high-flying DC will look to make it five wins from five matches while MI will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat as they sit ninth in the table.

The two sides have one of the longest rivalries in the Indian Premier League as they have met each other 35 times. MI have a slight edge, winning three more games than the host. However, the last time the two teams met in 2024, at the same venue, DC ran out 10-run winners.

Also Read | IPL DC vs MI: Top 5 Key players to watch today

Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats

DC vs MI: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 35, DC: 16 wins, MI: 19 wins

Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)

DC vs MI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL

Total Matches played: 12

DC: 7 wins

MI: 5 wins

Last result: Delhi Capitals win by 10 runs (April 27, 2024)

Also Read | DC vs MI IPL 2025: Who’ll win Delhi vs Mumbai match today?

DC’s record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL

Total Matches played: 85

Won: 38

Lost: 45

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

Highest score: 257/4 vs Mumbai Indians (April 27, 2024) - DC won by 10 runs

Lowest score: 66 all out vs Mumbai Indians (May 6, 2017) - MI won by 146 runs

DC vs MI: Most Runs

Rohit Sharma (MI) - Matches: 28, Runs: 849, Average: 32.65, Strike Rake: 130.81, Highest Score: 74*

Ishan Kishan (MI) - Matches: 12, Runs: 485, Average: 60.62, Strike Rake: 151.08, Highest Score: 81*

Rishabh Pant (DC) - Matches: 16, Runs: 402, Average: 26.80, Strike Rake: 139.58, Highest Score: 78*

DC vs MI: Most wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - Innings: 21, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.51, Average: 22.92, Best Figures: 4/14

Lasith Malinga (MI) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.65, Average: 14.22, Best Figures: 5/13

Harbhajan Singh (MI) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 21, Economy: 6.67, Average: 20.19, Best Figures: 4/17

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsDC v MI head to head stats: Mumbai have upper hand in rivalry but Delhi still unbeaten in IPL 2025
MoreLess
First Published:13 Apr 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.